Parents call for action over bullying concerns at Chesterfield school

Parents are demanding action at a Chesterfield school - claiming bullying is ignored and children are not making progress.

It is claimed children have been called names, bitten and kicked at North Wingfield Primary and Nursery School – with little action taken.

North Wingfield Primary School.

Parents also claim a number of children have been withdrawn from the Chesterfield Road school over the concerns.

However, the school says all incidents are recorded, bullying is “extremely rare” and parents and carers are urged to get in touch with any issues.

Justine Hanson, aged 26, of Holmewood, sends her six-year-old son Jace Berry to the school.

She said: “They’re not doing anything about bullying. I’ve been to see the school about four times, but they keep saying my son is not being bullied, even though he tells me he is.

“They took his glasses off and threw them across the room, but they told me there’s no bullying in school.”

“Something needs to be done and they need to acknowledge there’s a problem at the school with bullying.

Kelly Boothby, 35, of Grassmoor, has withdrawn her son Samuel, five, from the school after he was bitten several times – which, she said the school initially denied had happened, before later apologising.

Julie Bateman, 45, of North Wingfield, worked as a lunchtime superviser at the school, before resigning and withdrawing her son James Ashley, six, after he was bullied over his size.

“He’s six-years-old, but in 11-12-year-old clothes. He was called fat.”

Clair Knight, 35, of Grassmoor, whose seven-year-old son Tyler Sheriff attends the school, said: “My son has been kicked in the privates by a group of kids. They did speak to the kids, but I don’t think that’s enough.”

Zoe Parkes withdrew her daughter Keir, 10, from the school.

Miss Parkes, 39, from North Wingfield, said: “She wasn’t progressing in maths or English. Everytime I approached the school they said they were dealing with it, but they never did.

“The whole performance of the school is the issue.”

Rachael Peacock, headteacher, said: “We take the issue of bullying in school very seriously and any incidents of negative behaviour are recorded and followed up as highlighted by Ofsted when they last inspected us.

“We have a very supportive school community including a proactive school council who regularly seek the views of their peers on topics including anti bullying, children who are trained peer listeners and staff skilled in supporting the individual needs of all our children through a variety of means.

“Thankfully, instances of bullying in our school are extremely rare and we’re not aware of any issues currently.

“However, our door is always open to parents and we always urge anyone with concerns about their child to contact the school.”

The school, which has about 270 pupils on roll, was found to require improvement at its last Ofsted inspection in October 2017, although pupils’ personal development, behaviour and welfare was rated good.

The report said: “Some parents who responded to the online questionnaire, Parent View, expressed dissatisfaction over the school’s handling of bullying. The inspection found that any issues that do arise are recorded and followed up. Leaders, staff and pupils report that incidents are rare.

“Pupils who are school councillors and ‘peer listeners’ play their part in promoting friendships and anti-bullying.

“Pupils say they feel safe and secure in school. They know who to speak to if they have a problem. Pupils understand what constitutes bullying and the different forms it can take. They talk sensibly about how to avoid unsafe situations, including those that might be presented by technology and social media.”