Emergency services are currently attending the scene at Slack Hill – on the A632 between Matlock and Chesterfield – following reports of an overturned lorry.

Prior to overturning it is understood that the lorry crashed into a tree.

Police, ambulance, and fire service crews are all in attendance with motorists being advised to seek alternative to routes.

Accident on Slack Hill

At least five emergency response vehicles have been spotted at the scene of the crash.

A police spokesperson confirmed they had been called to the incident shortly after 10am.

The driver of the lorry suffered minor injuries and has been taken to hospital to be checked over.

Firefighters from Matlock and Clay Cross attended the incident with the driver of the vehicle able to get out of the vehicle prior to their arrival.