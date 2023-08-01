News you can trust since 1855
Overturned lorry forces A632 Slack Hill road between Matlock and Chesterfield to close

Motorists are being warned of delays with an overturned lorry causing a road closure.
By Oliver McManus
Published 1st Aug 2023, 11:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 12:58 BST

Emergency services are currently attending the scene at Slack Hill – on the A632 between Matlock and Chesterfield – following reports of an overturned lorry.

Prior to overturning it is understood that the lorry crashed into a tree.

Police, ambulance, and fire service crews are all in attendance with motorists being advised to seek alternative to routes.

Accident on Slack HillAccident on Slack Hill
At least five emergency response vehicles have been spotted at the scene of the crash.

A police spokesperson confirmed they had been called to the incident shortly after 10am.

The driver of the lorry suffered minor injuries and has been taken to hospital to be checked over.

Firefighters from Matlock and Clay Cross attended the incident with the driver of the vehicle able to get out of the vehicle prior to their arrival.

The road remains closed to allow for the vehicle to be recovered.

