Youth unemployment crisis: Derbyshire business leader calls for government action

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Christopher Nieper OBE, Chief Executive of Alfreton-based fashion manufacturer David Nieper Ltd, has issued a passionate plea for the government to tackle what he describes as a “national crisis” of youth unemployment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nieper, who also founded the Christopher Nieper Education Trust and David Nieper Academy, has warned that one in seven young people in the UK are now not in education, employment, or training (NEET)—a statistic he says highlights a “lost generation” of talent.

Youth unemployment and its cost

Nieper describes youth unemployment as “one of the greatest economic and social challenges of our time,” pointing to the long-term impact on communities hit hard by industrial decline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christopher Nieper OBE, Chief Executive of Alfreton-based David Nieper Ltd

“These young people overwhelmingly come from areas that have suffered from decades of economic stagnation, underinvestment, and industrial decline,” he said. “The cost to the economy is unsustainable—not just in welfare payments, but in lost productivity, wasted potential, and the long-term social damage caused by early unemployment.”

Nieper has called for urgent action, warning that the UK faces a mounting challenge to prepare young people for the workforce.

Solutions rooted in Derbyshire success

Drawing on his experience at David Nieper Academy, Nieper highlighted how education and skills training could hold the key to tackling the crisis. The academy, which his trust began sponsoring in 2016, has undergone a remarkable transformation.

“Within three years, student numbers tripled,” Nieper said. “Today, demand for places exceeds supply. Last year, 98.5% of our 16-year-olds and all of our 18-year-olds secured jobs, apprenticeships, or further education.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nieper argues that the academy’s focus on combining academic learning with employability skills could serve as a national model.

Tax incentives to drive change

Backing his proposals with research from the Centre for Social Justice, Nieper is calling for targeted tax rebates for businesses that employ and train young people. The report estimates that such measures could halve the number of NEETs and deliver a £23.1 billion boost to the economy over five parliamentary terms.

“Even if a fraction of these young people were given the skills and opportunities they need, the impact on national growth would be transformative,” he said.

A call to action

Nieper’s push for government action comes as welfare reform and skills development take centre stage in public policy debates. He believes supporting young people into work should be seen as an opportunity, not a burden.

“This is the real social mission of our time,” he said. “The question now is whether the government will rise to the challenge.”