Why Clearing was the best decision Omoye ever made

When Omoye last-minute changed her mind on where and what she wanted to study, Clearing was able to calm her nerves and help her secure the right place.

Change of heart

While completing her A-Levels, Omoye had accepted a place at her first-choice university through UCAS to study Biomedical Science. But when results day arrived, she experienced a change of heart – both the course and location of the university no longer felt right for her.

Faced with an important decision and with limited time, Omoye turned to Clearing to explore her options.

Omoye, University of Derby graduate

Having moved from Lagos, Nigeria, in 2019 to study, Omoye was looking to explore a new area in the UK. “I wanted a fresh start, and I was keen to meet new people,” she said.

With a new adventure in mind, and having decided that Computer Science was the course for her, she began researching.

“I was looking through league tables and saw that Derby was up there for Computer Science,” she explained. “I also spotted that it was in the middle of the country, which meant I could easily travel to explore other cities in the UK which was appealing to me.”

Omoye also found that Derby was a diverse and inclusive city, which she was excited to be a part of.

Making the call

Confident that Derby was the place for her, Omoye reached out to the University’s Clearing team. It was this call that confirmed her choice, “I thought, if this is the level of support I’m getting before joining the university, imagine what it would be like when I’m a student there? This was really appealing to me,” she said.

Although Omoye initially felt anxious about changing her university plans so close to results day, her fears quickly faded after speaking with the team.

“My experience through Clearing was amazing, honestly. The Clearing team were so friendly and supportive, they reassured me that I would get a place and guided me through the process.”

Working with industry

Now, having graduated in July 2025 with a BSc (Hons) in Computer Science, Omoye is grateful she trusted her instincts and went through Clearing to find Derby – a decision that led to valuable industry experience and a clear career path.

“I’ve had so many opportunities to work with industry while at Derby, and I was always encouraged to try and do more. It’s been great as I’ve been able to gain real-world experience while studying.”

During her three-year course, Omoye completed two internships through the University’s industry partnerships – first as a data research assistant at the University’s Enterprise Centre, and then as a data intern at Derby and Burton Hospitals Charity.

Omoye then secured a summer internship at a private equity firm in London, lined up to begin after graduation.

As a practical learner, Omoye found Derby’s applied teaching approach particularly helpful with her studies. “I was able to apply what I was learning in the classroom during my internships, which was perfect for me. It meant I was getting a chance to get out there and put it into practice.”

Looking ahead, Omoye is exploring her options further to see where it takes her, aiming to secure a job as a data analyst.

“When I started my course, I was open to different possibilities, but the course has certainly helped me decide which route I want to go down and has helped me to narrow down my choices.”

Confidence booster

Choosing the right course and university can feel overwhelming. But once you find the right fit, those doubts start to disappear.

Reflecting on her journey, Omoye says her experience gave her confidence and helped her realise just how capable she is.

“My time on my course has instilled confidence in myself. I was excelling, and it's made me excited for what I can achieve in the future,” she said.

Omoye’s biggest takeaway is that university is what you make it. “I was determined to make it a great one, so I really focused on putting myself out there and going for everything I could.”

“My advice for clearing is don’t panic. The Clearing team is so supportive – there is no need to be scared! The university is amazing, the support is there, the facilities are great, and you’re never going to be alone. Have an open mind and don’t be afraid to try new things.”

