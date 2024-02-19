We went to visit Clay Cross's newest gem, Host Coffee - here's what we found
This weekend, I had the pleasure of exploring Host, which is nestled conveniently on Market Street amidst a charming array of local independent shops.
Stepping inside, I was immediately struck by the café's chic Scandinavian decor, reminiscent of cosy coffee spots in Norway, coupled with the inviting aroma of freshly brewed coffee permeating the air.
Perusing the menu, I was delighted to find a variety of classic coffees alongside enticing speciality drinks like the cortado and matcha latte. Additionally, Host Coffee offers a brunch menu available until 3 pm, featuring an array of tempting options including traditional favourites like bacon rolls and toast, as well as their cleverly coined 'Hosties'—a playful twist on the café's name, offering tantalising toasties.
At the counter, an array of cakes, pastries, and generously portioned sandwiches awaited. Opting for two flat whites, a rich hot chocolate, refreshing ChariTea passion fruit juice, a ham and cheese sandwich, 'The Hostie,' and a hearty bacon roll, my companions and I eagerly awaited our treats.
Promptly served by friendly staff, our drinks arrived adorned with exquisite latte art, each sip revealing smooth, nutty flavours in the flat whites and a harmonious blend of sweetness and bitterness in the hot chocolate - a testament to the café's dedication to quality. Our food soon arrived, promptly delivered to our table by our attentive server.
Generously portioned and expertly prepared, the bacon roll boasted three hearty slices of bacon nestled within a substantial roll - a true delight for any bacon enthusiast. Meanwhile, the ham and cheese sandwich, served on toasted sourdough bread, impressed with its thick slices of ham and ample melted cheese, delivering a mouthwatering symphony of flavours.
'The Hostie,' a tantalising four cheese grilled sourdough toastie crowned with a pickle and accompanied by zesty chilli jam, offered a delightful twist on the traditional toastie experience, reminiscent of a gourmet smashed burger.
In summary, Host Coffee exceeded expectations with its superb coffee offerings, delectable fare, and trendy ambience, all enhanced by the warm hospitality of its staff. Whether seeking a caffeine fix, a satisfying meal, or simply a welcoming spot to unwind, Host Coffee proves itself a standout destination in Clay Cross's thriving coffee culture.