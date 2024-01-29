We visited popular Chesterfield pub after kitchen refurb – and the food was delightful
Pig and Pump, located at St Mary's Gate, has reopened after a week-long refurbishment.
We debated what to order, picking an Uncle Sam burger and sizzling chicken fajitas. We added a side of calamari with lemon mayo to come with the mains.
The pub was very busy, so we were surprised that we did not have to wait long for our food.
I was impressed when I saw my fajitas served on a large wooden board – with sizzling chicken, a mix of fried peppers and onions. I enjoyed trying an array of dips with guacamole being my favourite.
The burger with beef smoked bacon and cheddar was served on a fresh brioche roll with a side of oven-baked chips and slaw. We both enjoyed the crispy calamari with refreshing lemon mayo.
The menu includes tapas with three dishes for £18 or £6.50 each, classic pub dishes such as fish and chips and pie of the day and burgers.
The staff were friendly and the pub boasts an impressive array of drinks on tap.