Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pig and Pump, located at St Mary's Gate, has reopened after a week-long refurbishment.

We debated what to order, picking an Uncle Sam burger and sizzling chicken fajitas. We added a side of calamari with lemon mayo to come with the mains.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pub was very busy, so we were surprised that we did not have to wait long for our food.

Fajitas were served on a large wooden board – with sizzling chicken, a mix of fried peppers and onions, as well as an array of dips including salsa, guacamole and sour cream.

I was impressed when I saw my fajitas served on a large wooden board – with sizzling chicken, a mix of fried peppers and onions. I enjoyed trying an array of dips with guacamole being my favourite.

The burger with beef smoked bacon and cheddar was served on a fresh brioche roll with a side of oven-baked chips and slaw. We both enjoyed the crispy calamari with refreshing lemon mayo.

The menu includes tapas with three dishes for £18 or £6.50 each, classic pub dishes such as fish and chips and pie of the day and burgers.