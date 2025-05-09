Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

We have visited Chesterfield town centre to find out what residents thought about the Reform’s landslide win Derbyshire.

Reform took over control of Derbyshire County Council on May 2 after a monumental win in local election last week.

The right-wing party secured 42 out of the 64 seats, taking the authority from the Conservatives after eight years of leadership.

This week we have visited Chesterfield town centre to ask people what they thought about the results.

Jeff and Celia Fisher, who voted for Reform for the third time, were very pleased with the results.

Celia said: “It’s brilliant. It’s absolutely wonderful. We need this change and we need it now. We need a party that is going to stand by its promises."

Jeff added: “It’s great. We need ‘great’ back in Great Britain. Nigel Farage hopefully does what he said he would do and make us proud of our country once more and get the immigrants out. They are not entitled to come here.

"We had three generations vote for this country – my grandad in first world war, my father was a prisoner in Germany, captured in Dunkirk and I fought for this country for 24 years and we are giving it away.”

Elaine Eyre and Paul Eyre, Labour voters, were not happy about Reform’s win in Derbyshire.

Elaine said: “We are disappointed with the results. We’ve been Labour supporters for a very long time. I’m a WASPI woman and it’s disappointing the current government is not listening to us.

"While we are not happy with what the central government is doing, it’s different locally so we are not happy with Reform’s win.”

Paul added: “When you look at Reform’s programme, all they want to do is on national level. They have no real plan for Derbyshire.”

John Barnes, who was disappointed with new Labour government, welcomed Reform’s win in Derbyshire.

He added: “I’m happy with the results. It’s a clear message at what majority feel now. If Starmer listened to what people wanted as he promised things would be different. He is in his own bubble and doesn’t know what’s happening so people are going to extremes.

"Everybody wants a change, I know some people from India who have been here for generations and they voted Reform because current government doesn’t care about local communities.”

Beryl Harbour, who was in the town centre with her husband David Harbour, said: "We are pleased with the results. Labour have lost touch with what normal people want, this is just greed.

"Some people think Reform voters are racist, but that’s not really the case. I work in a hospital and we have a lot of people from mixed backgrounds, and we have mixed backgrounds in our family too and everyone gets along.

"Main parties don’t care about real people in need in our communities, about homeless and those who need help. We need to support people who live in our country, we need a change.”