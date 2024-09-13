The Conservative motion against the Government’s policy to cut the winter fuel payment lost the vote in the House of Commons on Tuesday, September 10 – meaning that only those on Pension Credit will be able to receive the support from now on.

We visited the town centre to speak to pensioners affected about the cuts.

Peter Gill said: “I’m not happy about it, but they’ve got to find the money one way or another. It’s a very difficult job for them, but it’s hitting the wrong people.”

Edward Smith added: “I think it’s wrong. They seem to be blaming the Tories for everything, don’t they? It’s not right. It’s hitting the poor old pensioners. I’m not as bad off as a lot, but I still don’t think it’s right. I think they’re going to increase our pensions next year, that is if we survive through this year.”

Linda Hollingworth commented: “It’s disgusting. They should make cuts somewhere else. They’re stopping bus passes as well, aren’t they? I’ve heard they might be stopping free prescriptions. It’s pensioners they’re attacking.”

Alex Braddow said: “We will obviously be affected. We won’t be able to go out quite as much as we do, will we? Because everything will go up like it has done before. Taxi fares now are horrendous even if you are going a short distance.”

Julie Hatfield who visited Chetserfield town centre with Alex Braddow added: “If you’ve got anything wrong with you like me, you need the heating on, don’t you?”

Sally Butlin commented: “I am not impressed at all. Last year was the first year that I actually qualified for it, and I did get it, and it was a huge help.

"The main thing for me is that they keep the triple lock on our pensions? I can forgive them for this if we keep the triple lock. If we don’t, no. I wasn’t sure about Labour anyway. I wasn’t sure about anyone to be honest. I just hope the people that need it, get it.”

