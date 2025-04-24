Top spring cleaning tips to revitalise your home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cleaning is just one of the many simple things we can do to revive our living space, Sean Bromley, Senior Resident Services Manager at Grainger plc’s development, The Barnum in Nottingham, has shared his top tips to help make your apartment blossom in time for spring.

Declutter and donate

“Many spare bedrooms are used for harbouring items we don’t necessarily need, which can stop us from making the most of our space.

“If you’ve not worn it in a year, get rid of it.

Spring cleaning tips from The Barnum, by Grainger plc

“At Grainger we partner with charity White Rose, to help our residents dispose of their unwanted fashion items and homeware to give these items a new lease of life in a different home. We also operate community corners in many of our developments, plus digital swap shops using the My Grainger App for residents to swap and share items at will.”

Introduce a spring décor theme

“Brightening up your home for spring can be made simple and cheap by making the most of accessorising. The smallest touches can make the biggest difference, switching up your usual throw and cushions to a fresh pastel theme can revitalise a space.

“Finish up by swapping out the prints you’re used to seeing adorning your walls for a few floral designs and your apartment will truly blossom and feel brand new!”

Introduce new scents

“Fresh, floral aromas always smell like spring to me. From reed diffusers to room sprays, there are ample ways to ensure that your home is smelling fresh for the new season.

“If strong scents aren’t your preferred forte, why not treat yourself to fresh flowers or scented plants for a natural fragrance and delightful accessory”.

Prepare your balcony for warmer weather

“As we start to welcome better weather with open arms, it’s the perfect time to make the most of our outdoor areas. For those with balconies where furnishing is permitted, sprucing up your balcony can be simple and cheap by upcycling a second-hand steal! Stylish cushions can make a marketplace find look like something straight off the pages of a home magazine!

“Complete the makeover by ensuring your outdoor space has truly blossomed with your favourite flowers or plants. Nothing says spring has arrived than some fresh daffodils or flourishing greenery.”