These are 16 things that moving to Derbyshire taught me – from discovering the beauty of the Peak District to uncovering the county’s remarkable history

By Tom Hardwick
Published 4th Jun 2025, 16:16 BST
These are the things I’ve discovered since moving to Derbyshire several years ago – including the county’s rich heritage and stunning landscapes.

From Chesterfield’s Crooked Spire to the beautiful scenery of the Peak District National Park, there is plenty to love about the county – which is filled with unique attractions and historic landmarks.

As an outsider, I’ve been acclimatising to life here gradually – and have put together a list of some of the things that I’ve learnt since moving to Derbyshire.

These are some of the things that living in Derbyshire for the last few years has taught me.

1. Things I’ve learned about Derbyshire

These are some of the things that living in Derbyshire for the last few years has taught me. Photo: jason chadwick

2. Green spaces

One of the best things about Chesterfield is its proximity to the Peak District National Park, and some of the UK’s most beautiful countryside. I’ve learned that living within walking distance of such scenic spots is a real privilege - especially in the summer months as the weather improves. Photo: RKH

3. Pubs

Chesterfield and Derbyshire are home to some great pubs - something I was glad to discover upon moving here. Personal favourites in Chesterfield include the Rose and Crown, The Neptune Beer Emporium, Pig and Pump and The Rutland. Looking further afield, you can’t go wrong with the Dronfield Arms and Coach and Horses at Dronfield, The Hunloke Arms or the Peacock at Barlow. Photo: Brian Eyre

4. The Crooked Spire

You’ll quickly be corrected if you refer to Chesterfield’s famous spire as anything other than crooked. Chesterfield residents are especially fond of this historic landmark, and after living here for some time, you’ll soon become aware of the weird and wonderful tales that explain why the spire became crooked in the first place. Photo: Jason Chadwick

