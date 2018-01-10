There is great local support for our town’s businesses

My name is Jonathan Corbishley. I’m 38 years old and I have one daughter, Charlotte, aged nine.

I have worked in Chesterfield for six years with Family Law Group.

I completed my training contract with the firm and qualified as a solicitor in March 2012.

The Family Law Group is a firm of solicitors dedicated exclusively to family law, including divorce and separation, matrimonial finance and property, matters relating to child arrangements and mediation.

The firm was originally established in September 2005, starting with an office in Nottingham. We are a growing firm and currently have offices in Bedford, Loughborough, Chesterfield, Derby, Milton Keynes, Northampton, Wellingborough and Oakham.

1. What’s your best memory of the town?

For me, this has to be when Chesterfield Football Club were promoted as champions of League Two for a record fourth time. The celebrations and good feeling in the town was amazing and lasted for many weeks.

2. What development do you think will make the biggest difference to the town?

The Peak Resort project is a fantastic opportunity for the community of Chesterfield. This is going to benefit locals by offering wider access to facilities and attract more tourism into the area, which will benefit local businesses.

3. What are the positives of running a business here?

There is great local support within a thriving business community that wants its businesses to succeed. There are great opportunities for local businesses to meet up and network with other firms so that they can pass on referral work.

4. Who or what do you turn to in Chesterfield for business advice?

We have great links with other local businesses, so we tend to turn to these local partnerships for specific advice to help our clients. We contact Cheetham Jackson for all pension advice, Simon Chalk of Age Partnership Ltd for equity release advice and Daniel Bailey of Middleton Finance for mortgage advice. We also turn to Neil Bradley of Metcalfe and David Eyres for conveyancing advice.

5. Why did you choose to base your business in Chesterfield?

We originally had an office in Staveley, but wanted to become more central in the town of Chesterfield. We moved to Chesterfield town centre in order to be closer to the court and the legal community, and to be more accessible to people.

6. What are the aspirations of your business?

We are growing as a firm and have recently outgrown our existing town centre offices.

In January 2018, we are moving to larger premises with easier access to ground floor meeting rooms for our clients.

Our new offices will be located at 39a Holywell Street, Chesterfield, where we will continue to run our free advice surgery every Wednesday afternoon.