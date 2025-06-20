Political opinion: Labour’s defence spending boost is needed in this new era of global volatility and threat

Toby Perkins' views on why Labour’s defence spending boost is needed in this new era of global volatility and threat.

The world has significantly changed over the last few years and the threats we now face are more serious and less predictable than at any point in the last 30 years.

It has been over three years since Russia launched its vile assault on Ukraine and the conflict does not feel close to ending. The atrocity in Israel on October 7th 2023 and the ongoing suffering of the Palestinian people means we feel further than ever from peace in the Middle East. And intensifying geopolitical competition and conflict is seeing a growing threat from Iran, China and elsewhere. Add to this the Trump administration in the US, which has strained relationships in the West and created further economic and political instability, the world feels a very volatile place.

What all this has shown is the urgent need to increase our spending on defence and stressed the importance of ensuring we have a strong, united NATO coalition.

Spending on defence is about ensuring we have the personal and equipment to protect our nation in dangerous times, shoulder to shoulder with our closest allies. It is not about desiring war but preventing it. In my time in parliament, I have had the pleasure of meeting and hearing from dozens of service people at all levels of our armed forces and I have huge respect for the job they do. They don’t ask to be sanctified, but they do expect to be properly equipped and given clear instructions about the task we expect of them.

I feel confident that the investment announced this week will make a real difference to the role our armed forces can play. Labour’s Defence Review has set out a vision to make Britain safer at home and abroad.

The Defence Secretary, John Healey, has pledged that the Government will reverse decades of armed force cuts after announcing plans to build the British Army back up to a strength of at least 76,000. And these troops will be equipped with armoured capability, AI, software, long-range weapons, and land drone swarms. And serving personnel and their families will have better accommodation, with £1.5bn+ new investment to fix forces family housing.

We will deliver the next-generation RAF: F-35s, upgraded Typhoons, next-generation fast jets through GCAP, and autonomous fighters.

Plus, a sovereign warhead programme with £15bn investment this Parliament, supporting 9,000+ jobs, and up to £1bn for homeland air and missile defence.

And our defence spending will become an engine for growth, investing in UK companies and creating thousands of jobs.

This is a necessary plan that shows once again that we are committed to NATO – which is the bedrock of security for both the UK and Europe – and that we remain a powerful world leader.By showing that we are strong, secure and united, we can help prevent future conflict and make the world a safer place.

I know from the emails and letters I have received that the safety of the country and our ability to stand up to tyrants like Putin is a real concern and priority for my constituents and I am pleased that this Government is delivering on defence.

