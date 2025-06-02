Political Opinion: Fixing our NHS gathers pace as Chesterfield set to gain from the £100m earmarked for East Midlands Hospitals

By Chris Mycroft
Contributor
Published 2nd Jun 2025, 15:02 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2025, 15:08 BST
Toby Perkins, MP for Chesterfield and Jeevun Sandher MP, Labour's East Midlands Regional Mission Delivery Champion
Toby Perkins, MP for Chesterfield and Jeevun Sandher MP, Labour's East Midlands Regional Mission Delivery Champion
The ongoing recovery in the NHS has further gathered pace with a recent announcement that patients and pupils across the East Midlands are set to benefit from over £96.4 million worth of essential maintenance fixes being rolled out at hospitals and schools. Chesterfield MP, Toby Perkins, has welcomed the news that Chesterfield Royal Hospital has won a bid for £1.5 million to improve building management systems, medical gas equipment and internal building fabric and fixtures at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, as well as replacing the nurse call system.

Toby said: “The Conservatives failed to invest in our schools and hospitals leaving the new Labour Government with long-term problems to fix in our public sector estates. When hospitals have falling ceilings, leaky pipes, poor ventilation, electrical issues and other problems, it not only puts patients and staff at risk, but also leads to cancelled operations and appointments, resulting in longer NHS waiting lists.

"I welcome this this significant investment at the Chesterfield Royal, which will improve care and facilities for my constituents and ensure we continue to bring down waiting lists.”

Twelve NHS trusts in the region will be handed over £51.2 million to tackle long-term problems such as leaky pipes, poor ventilation and electrical issues, helping to prevent thousands of cancelled operations and appointments. And children at over 70 schools and sixth forms in the area will benefit from a share of £45.2 million for projects like fixing crumbling roofs or updating old boilers – restoring pride in our classrooms and undoing years of dangerous neglect.

The cash comes as part of a £1.2 billion pot from this Labour Government as it delivers on its promise to fix the dire state of public service infrastructure it inherited and deliver investment and reform through its Plan for Change.

East Midlands Regional Mission Delivery Champion, Jeevun Sandher MP said: “Our region’s public services have been crying out for investment after 14 years of neglect under the Tories. This Labour Government values these vital parts of our communities and by putting our money where our mouth is, we will ensure appointments go ahead in our hospitals, and our schools are safe and warm for our children. We promised change and we are delivering.”

