Political Opinion: Farage should ‘hang his head in shame’ and apologise after claiming SEND children are ‘overdiagnosed’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Nigel Farage has been condemned for taking aim at SEND children as his party bids to take over the County Councils responsible for supporting them.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is a contributed party political press release. This website and its associated newspapers support no political party and it does not necessarily reflect our views. We consider contributed releases from all lawful parties as part of the vibrant debate in the run-up to the Local Election and would encourage all candidates to use this platform to positively explain their vision and policies for their local communities.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, the Reform UK leader claimed GPs were “massively over diagnosing” children with SEND and “creating a class of victims”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told reporters: “So many of these diagnoses, for SEND before 18, for disability register after 18 – so many of these have been conducted on Zoom, with the family GP.

Meanwhile, Labour's Bridget Phillipson spoke to SEND families in Derbyshire today about their struggles with the Tory-run County Council

“I think you’re the family GP, and I’ve known your family for generations, and you’re saying to me there’s a real problem here with depression, or whatever it may be, it’s quite hard for me as your GP to say ‘no’.

“I don’t think any of these allocations should be done by family GPs. I think it should be done independently.

“And I think we are massively – I’m not being heartless, I’m being frank – I think we are massively over diagnosing those with mental illness problems and those with other general behavioural disabilities. And I think we’re creating a class of victims in Britain that will struggle ever to get out of it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farage’s comments have been described as “wildly inaccurate” and “perpetuating stigmas”, with the National Autistic Society saying: “He’s completely out of touch with what autistic children and adults have to go through to get a diagnosis or any support at all.”

The shocking remarks came on the same day Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson visited Derbyshire to speak to SEND families about the “constant fight” they face in securing the services their children need from Tory-run Derbyshire County Council.

Ofsted has described “widespread and systemic failings” in the county’s SEND provision under the Conservatives, with the administration not even spending their allocated budget on support for some of their most vulnerable residents.

Labour Group leader on Derbyshire County Council Joan Dixon said: “We already knew the Tories were failing our children when it came to SEND provision. Now it is clear a Reform-run council would not even believe these children need support, let alone provide it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The ignorance on this huge issue for so many families, not just in our county but across the country, is gobsmacking. And the fact the remarks came on the same day as Labour’s Education Secretary was here in Derbyshire listening to the struggles faced by parents just shows the contrast of what is on offer at the local elections.

“Nigel Farage should hang his head in shame and apologise to the families he has insulted.”

The Labour Government has already committed to widespread reform of SEND, along with £1 billion of investment into services and an addition £740 million into creating more inclusive classrooms in mainstream schools.

If Labour wins Derbyshire County Council on 1st May, it has pledged to introduce a named caseworker for every family – rather than parents being passed from pillar to post – as well as establishing regular meetings between parents and the council to highlight what is or isn’t working, and ensuring funding for SEND is directed to the places that need it most.