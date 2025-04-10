Political Opinion: Environment Secretary joins River Derwent clean-up in Belper with County Council candidate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Environment Secretary Steve Reed headed out on the water in Belper on Wednesday to join local volunteers cleaning up the River Derwent.

The cabinet minister headed to the town to see the work of Belper Flood Watch, set up by Labour candidate for Belper North in the Derbyshire County Council elections, Emma Monkman, after devastating floods in November 2019.

Mr Reed met residents who had been impacted by the flooding, which has occurred every year since, with some residents unable to return to their properties for two years.

He also joined lead flood warden Ms Monkman and volunteers out on the River Derwent, where a local group of kayakers clear debris and rubbish in the water from to help prevent further flooding.

Mid Derbyshire MP Jonathan Davies, Environment Secretary Steve Reed and Belper North candidate Emma Monkman

Speaking afterwards, the Environment Secretary said: “Whilst this Labour Government is cleaning up the mess left behind by the Tories in Westminster, it is our council candidates and volunteers that are cleaning up the mess on the ground after more than a decade of underinvestment in flood defences.

“Under the Conservatives, residents in Belper and beyond have been let down. We need a Labour run-County Council here in Derbyshire, working hand-in-hand with the Labour Government, to protect our homes and businesses, using their local knowledge to help direct this Government’s investment where it is needed most.”

In March, as part of its Plan for Change, the Labour Government announced a £2.65 billion investment into over 1,000 flood schemes to protect thousands of homes and businesses from the dangers of flooding.

They include the flagship Derby Flood Risk Management Scheme, which will receive £34.6 million and protect 673 homes, as well as further schemes in Mid Derbyshire, Derbyshire Dales, North East Derbyshire and Chesterfield.

Ms Monkman said: “It was wonderful to welcome the Secretary of State to see the work we are doing in Belper to help residents impacted by flooding and to prevent future catastrophes.

“But there is so much more to do. And we need a Labour County Council to do it – not another eight years of being ignored by the Tories in County Hall.

“Vote Labour on 1st May.”

This is a contributed party political press release. This website and its associated newspapers support no political party and it does not necessarily reflect our views. We consider contributed releases from all lawful parties as part of the vibrant debate in the run-up to the Local Election and would encourage all candidates to use this platform to positively explain their vision and policies for their local communities.