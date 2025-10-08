Political Opinion: Bolsover pupils to benefit from more specialist teachers as Labour launches £31k training incentives

Aspiring teachers in Bolsover will now be able to access bursaries of up to £31,000 tax-free to train in vital subjects such as maths, chemistry, physics and computing, as part of Labour’s national drive to get more specialist teachers into classrooms announced this week. Those training in colleges will also be able to access £15,000 to train as a specialist in special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

The initiative was welcomed by Natalie Fleet, Labour MP for Bolsover, who said the move will help boost local education standards and support young people to succeed.

Natalie Fleet MP said: “In our first year in government, Labour has worked on getting more children back in classrooms, and more brilliant teachers to the front of them.

“This new support means people in Bolsover with the passion to teach will get real help to take that step, and our children will benefit from expert teaching in subjects that open doors for their future.

Natalie Fleet pictured with the Education Secretary, Bridget Phillipson.

“While the Tories and Reform want to slash funding and give tax breaks to private schools, Labour is focused on supporting every child in every classroom — including right here in Bolsover.”

The tax-free bursaries, worth up to £31,000, will be available for people training to teach in subjects facing teacher shortages. Further support will also be offered for those entering teaching in further education, with bursaries of £31,000 for STEM, £15,000 for SEND, and £10,000 for English.

The government will also fund up to £29,000 per apprentice teacher to help schools cover the cost of training in key subjects, ensuring trainees pay nothing and earn a salary while they learn.

This comes as Labour delivers on its pledge to recruit and retain 6,500 more teachers, with progress already seen nationally. Across England, there are 2,300 more teachers in secondary and special schools this year, alongside increases in training places for maths, physics, chemistry and computing.

The Department for Education also reports five million fewer pupil absence days compared to last year, with Labour prioritising attendance, teacher recruitment, and staff wellbeing through pay rises and a new national charter.

Natalie Fleet MP added: “This is a real opportunity for people in Bolsover to step into a rewarding career and help shape the future of our children. Labour is delivering the change our schools need — and we’re only just getting started.”