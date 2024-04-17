Political Opinion: Ben Bradley MP, Conservative Mayoral Candidate for East Midlands, pledges to transform Belper Mill

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ben Bradley MP, has unveiled his ambitious plans to preserve the rich heritage and historical significance of Derbyshire.

In a bid to rejuvenate and preserve the local cultural landscape, Ben Bradley pledges to undertake the monumental task of transforming Belper North Mill, a cherished emblem of the region's industrial legacy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Through the restoration, Ben Bradley plans to purchase the Mill site and redevelop it, taking away the barriers that exist in order to make it commercially viable, in a way that will restore a significant historical site, and at the same time provide value back to the taxpayer.

Ben Bradley MP

Mr Bradley aims to create a consistent business model for future regeneration projects, by working with business to invest in major projects, rather than relying on taxpayers. By working with investors to find a viable use for the site, he will deliver a return for the taxpayer that can then be reinvested in future projects.

Using new 'Gainshare' investment funding that comes with the role of Mayor, the mayoral candidate will invest in projects like this, and regenerate, with the aim of delivering a financial return that creates further funding for similar projects around the East Midlands.

Belper North Mill, also known as Strutt's North Mill, stands as a testament to Derbyshire's pivotal role in the industrial revolution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Initially built in 1786 by Jedediah Strutt, the original mill was later destroyed in a fire in 1803, however, the current construction, which was built in 1804 by William Strutt (son of Jedediah) still stands.

Ben Bradley MP

The mill represents not only a remarkable feat of engineering, but also embodies the ingenuity and perseverance of Derbyshire generations. As one of the oldest surviving examples of an iron-framed 'fire-proof' building in the world, its historical and architectural value is unparalleled.

Recognising the urgent need for restoration, the Conservative mayoral candidate aims to breathe new life to the iconic landmark, ensuring it remains a source of pride and inspiration for generations to come. If elected, he will collaborate with local stakeholders to ensure the long-term viability of the project, to restore a long lasting, positive use for Belper Mill.

Speaking on this, Ben Bradley said:

“You cannot define Derbyshire’s heritage to just pages on a book; the legacy of buildings like the Mill are vital in protecting our local heritage, as well as being symbolic for our industrial past.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I grew up in Belper, and that place has been pretty much derelict since I was a kid. It has so much potential, and it should be a positive asset, and attraction for the town. Not just a skeleton of its former self."

Bradley's pledge to reconstruct Belper North Mill showcases his commitment to delivering long overdue investment and regeneration. Through his work securing this new devolution deal for the area, he has secured new powers and funding to help finally move projects like this forward.

He said: “So many amazing buildings like this have just been left in the 'too difficult' category and nobody has the clout to make it happen. But the Mayor can. And I won't just throw taxpayers money at things. I'll work with business to develop commercially viable plans. Plans that will bring money back in for taxpayers.