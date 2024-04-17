Political Opinion: Ben Bradley MP applauds intense discussions to secure future of Alstom in Derby
With intense discussions now underway between the government and Transport for London, regarding a potential train order for the Elizabeth line, Ben Bradley sees hope for the prospect of a large government contract for Alstom.
The proposed order for new trains would bridge the current gap in production, until HS2 orders kick in, protecting jobs for the future.
Bradley stated: "I am delighted to hear that the government is engaging in urgent talks to explore the possibility of securing a vital train order for the Elizabeth line."
"This news is greatly welcomed here in Derby, which will protect thousands of jobs and preserve the long-lasting legacy of our local manufacturing sector."
Throughout the process, Bradley has been a staunch advocate for collaboration between Alstom and government departments to facilitate the procurement of further contracts.
Recognising the significance of Alstom as a cornerstone of the local economy, he has tirelessly pressed for swift and decisive action to ensure the company's sustainability and growth.
Bradley added: "As the Conservative Mayoral Candidate for the East Midlands, I am committed to championing the interests of businesses and local employers like Alstom."
"Alstom's rail factory in Derby holds immense strategic importance, but this also obviously has huge implications for local people and jobs. So big, positive news."