Political Opinion: Ben Bradley MP applauds intense discussions to secure future of Alstom in Derby

With intense discussions now underway between the government and Transport for London, regarding a potential train order for the Elizabeth line, Ben Bradley sees hope for the prospect of a large government contract for Alstom.

The proposed order for new trains would bridge the current gap in production, until HS2 orders kick in, protecting jobs for the future.

Bradley stated: "I am delighted to hear that the government is engaging in urgent talks to explore the possibility of securing a vital train order for the Elizabeth line."

"This news is greatly welcomed here in Derby, which will protect thousands of jobs and preserve the long-lasting legacy of our local manufacturing sector."

Throughout the process, Bradley has been a staunch advocate for collaboration between Alstom and government departments to facilitate the procurement of further contracts.

Recognising the significance of Alstom as a cornerstone of the local economy, he has tirelessly pressed for swift and decisive action to ensure the company's sustainability and growth.

Bradley added: "As the Conservative Mayoral Candidate for the East Midlands, I am committed to championing the interests of businesses and local employers like Alstom."