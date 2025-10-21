Opinion: Why social isolation in the High Peak must now be discussed openly…

Social isolation can strike when we least expect it. Here, Ross Burnage, Chief Executive of High Peak Community and Voluntary Support (CVS), provides his professional insight into what’s happening in our community – and what needs to happen next…

LET’S begin with a few simple yet undeniable facts…

Social isolation affects the High Peak in just the same way that it does any other part of the country.

But the predominantly rural nature of this part of the UK combined with the comparatively low population density do – in my opinion – make those living here particularly susceptible.

Ross Burnage, Chief Executive of High Peak Community and Voluntary Support (CVS)

And something needs to be done about it.

First, let’s define precisely what the term means.

Social isolation is the state of having very few social contacts, limited relationships and little or no social support.

It significantly harms mental health, increases the risk of depression as well as anxiety and stress - all of which can also impact physical wellbeing.

Importantly, it’s different from loneliness – which describes a more general feeling of having few friends or family members.

What’s more, it tends to sneak up on people when they least expect it.

For example, I’ve encountered instances of social isolation affecting people when they emerge from failed relationships.

It can equally affect those who’ve been bereaved as well as unpaid carers and those living with disabilities or underlying health conditions.

However, it’s not restricted exclusively to these groups…

It can – and does - affect anyone at any point in their life in countless different ways.

So, what can be done to help?

In my opinion, the process begins by discussing this issue more openly than has been the case previously.

There really is no shame in admitting that your life’s been affected by this condition.

In other words, it’s important to acknowledge that you have become socially isolated from the community around you – which is clearly not healthy.

In addition, if you’ve identified that this might be the case with friends or loved ones, it might be appropriate to sensitively raise the issue with them.

At this point, it’s important to take suitable action.

This - depending on each individual’s state of mind and individual circumstances - can be easier said than done.

Nonetheless, we are blessed in Derbyshire’s High Peak with some outstanding community groups which - on a daily basis – enhance countless lives.

And the ability of these groups to combat social isolation for both recipients and volunteers cannot be understated.

Take Townend Community Garden, in Chapel en le Frith…

This superb organisation has the expressed mission of providing a safe, healthy outdoor environment where locally based residents can meet to grow flowers and crops or just sit and enjoy the outdoors and tranquillity.

We have worked with them since their inception, and they are an invaluable support network for our Social Prescribing Team.

They meet on Tuesday and Saturday mornings as well as Thursday afternoons and welcome new volunteers, whether experienced gardeners or those wanting to learn about gardening or just enjoy the open space.

Among the many other outstanding community-led and focused groups we work with is Zink, which empowers people and families to build a better future.

This Buxton-based group provides emergency food and supplies as well as advice and support when a crisis has affected them.

And then there’s Dove Holes-based Survive and Thrive, which supports people living with chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS), fibromyalgia and post-viral fatigue syndrome...

I could continue to name other truly amazing groups which have transformed the lives of both their recipients and volunteers on a daily basis.

To conclude, I can honestly say that of all the community-led and voluntary groups I’ve encountered down the years, all of them proactively help overcome social isolation.

The important thing is to keep talking about social isolation frankly and openly.

And then reach out and get involved with a community or voluntary group near you at the earliest opportunity.

Your life will truly be the richer for it.

For more information about volunteering opportunities log onto https://highpeakcvs.org.uk/ .