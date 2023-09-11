Opinion: The Bishop of Derby’s Harvest Appeal will save lives and livelihoods in the world’s poorest country

Watch more videos on Shots!

‘Trees for Life Burundi’ will assist communities there plant thousands of saplings to help stabilise and strengthen the land, whilst at the same time helping wildlife and the environment in the area and beyond.

On launching the appeal, Bishop Libby said: "Burundi is ranked as the world's poorest nation and people there desperately need help to stop their crops, livestock and buildings disappearing down a hillside as the land gets eroded by the rains, which have been worsened by climate change.

"It is a complex situation but fortunately this remedy is relatively straightforward, and I am delighted that this year's appeal will offer hope to those people and communities in danger of losing everything they have."

Based in and around Burundi’s largest city, the Diocese of Bujumbura is marked by rolling hills and valleys. Recent years have seen dry seasons that have been particularly dry, and torrential rains in the wet season, causing erosion, flooding and devastating mudslides.

The administrator of the Kanyosha Commune said that recently, following torrential rain and strong winds, more than ten homes, a church and a school were washed away or destroyed.

The loss of a school means that opportunities for education and qualifications evaporate. In turn that greatly reduces the chances of getting a job, and that reduces the chances of them being able to support themselves and their families. Many fields, animals and crops were also swept away by landslides.

When viable saplings are available, the people of Bujumbura turn out in numbers to dig trenches and get planting. Tree roots hold hillsides in place, prevent erosion, and protect lives and livelihoods. They make all the difference locally and contribute globally to carbon capture.

Erosion in Bujumbura causes land to get washed away

The focus of the Diocese of Bujumbura’s work, with support from the Harvest Appeal, will be a 20% reduction in soil erosion through planting trees strategically, and to initiate 20 climate resilience groups with a fund to help them purchase equipment to sustain planting projects for the long term.

£5,000 will make all this possible.

If any more is raised, it will enable this immensely valuable work to be expanded to benefit residents of other communities in the neighbourhood.