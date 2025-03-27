OPINION: Show your support for Chesterfield's new-look market
The Thursday flea market is always popular and bathed in Spring sunshine, there was a busy buzz of people looking round the stalls and browsing for bargains.
The work to redevelop the market is far from over, but it was great to see traders back under the colourful canvases in the market square.
The multi-million-pound project has included the installation of new feature paving, relaying of traditional cobbles, the creation of bespoke market stalls, new street furniture and improvements to drainage and security. Phase two will focus on the bottom half of the Market Place with improvements in New Square due to start in the summer.
People can always find things to grumble about and nobody is pretending that there aren't problems facing Chesterfield town centre - just like High Streets across the whole country.
But the revamped market looks great and is something we should both be proud of - and lend our support too.
I have a soft spot for Chesterfield market, as I had my first job there when I was at school helping to load and unload trader vans at the weekend. Early starts in every kind of weather unimaginable gave me a real respect for stall-holders who stood out in the town centre come, rain, shine, sleet and snow.
The market is a key element to Chesterfield's history and identity, it's crucial to the town centre and why we decided to feature the re-opening as the main story on the front page of this week's Derbyshire Times.
Ed Fordham, who runs Brockwell Books of Chesterfield on the market, summed it up best by when he said: " o other town boasts a market like this "
But it can only thrive if people support it and use it.
The next few days look warm, dry and sunny - so I urge you to please do your bit, go and visit Chesterfield's new-look market and give it your full support!