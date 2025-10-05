Opinion: Reflecting on our values in the wake of the Manchester terror attack

In the wake of the Manchester synagogue attack, Britain must look hard at its reflection — to ask who truly acted with decency, and whether our values still guide us when it matters most.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We are the nation of the Kindertransport, a country that became a safe haven from persecution for Jewish children and those fleeing the Holocaust. I know that because I was taught the horrors of the Holocaust in school — lessons that shaped our shared understanding of the rejection of antisemitism. To see Jews in fear on our own soil is deeply troubling — and, to me, utterly against everything this country stands for.

Only weeks ago, I brought a motion to North East Derbyshire District Council calling for recognition of the growing threat of antisemitic hate, and for that awareness to be noted and communicated through our involvement with the Community Safety Partnership. It warned of the rise of a particular kind of ancient hatred — one that has adapted across generations, shifting form but never vanishing. To see that warning realised so soon, with a fatal terrorist attack on Jewish worshippers at a Manchester synagogue during Yom Kippur, is a chilling indictment of the basis of that concern.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In North East Derbyshire, where the Government has used local hotels to house asylum seekers, the group that had planned an anti-migrant protest reputedly cancelled their protest due to this out of respect for those affected. From their advertising, however, it appears the counter-protestors did not consider the same; their event only halted because there was nothing left to oppose. That contrast is striking. While I do not excuse the tone of some anti-migrant activism, it is notable that those often dismissed as intolerant (sometimes even racist) showed restraint, while others claiming moral virtue chose to press on regardless, seemingly unwilling to pause until they were faced with no action left to counter-protest.

Enabling the HET to host their book of reflection in Parliament.

Across the country, a surge of pro-Palestinian demonstrations followed the Manchester attack, despite appeals from the Prime Minister, ministers, police, and community leaders to delay them. In one instance, setting up next to the book of condolence. Dozens were arrested at protests over the weekend at a cost to the British taxpayer.

The pattern mirrors what we saw in the hours after the Hamas massacre of 7 October 2023, when more than 1,200 people were murdered and about 250 taken hostage. Within hours, and well before any military response by Israel, “pro-Palestinian” protest permissions were already being sought from the Metropolitan Police — and antisemitic hate in the UK spiked, both online and on the streets. The same pattern repeats itself here: Jewish blood is spilled by those invoking terror, and antisemitism spikes in its wake, leaving British Jews facing renewed fear and intimidation in their own country.

Some of the chants now heard at these marches should chill any decent person. “Globalise the Intifada” calls for violent uprisings against Jews and Israelis everywhere; “There is only one solution — Intifada revolution” echoes the language of the Nazi “Final Solution.” To those who rightly regard the Holocaust as humanity’s darkest crime, such words on British streets are abhorrent. They are not cries for peace or justice but calls for destruction cloaked in the language of liberation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of course, many who attend these protests are not antisemitic. They are motivated by compassion for Palestinians — people who have endured decades of hardship and despair, caught in a desperate conflict between a nation defending itself and a terrorist organisation that exploits them. Their suffering is real, and I believe many people’s wish to see dignity, security, and peace for them is sincere. But good intentions cannot erase consequences. In joining demonstrations at this time, when they tolerate or amplify antisemitic messages, participants become accessories to hatred, however unwillingly.

therefore cancelled....

I made this point in council and I repeat it now: under the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition — adopted by His Majesty’s Government — antisemitism includes holding Jews collectively responsible for Israel’s actions or denying them the same right to self-determination enjoyed by any other people. Zionism simply means that right — Jewish self-determination — and to turn it into a slur is to twist morality itself.

Those who purport to stand against racism must stand against all racism. Yet antisemitism is too often treated as an exception — counted differently, excused differently, sometimes ignored altogether. The events of recent weeks have laid bare that imbalance. Whilst those who have often been labelled or smeared as ‘racist’ have seemed to postpone demonstrations in the wake of Manchester, those who supposedly stood against racism did not instinctively do the same; indeed, some used this as a moment to increase their activity. In a world of competing ‘causes’, I think we should reflect on the authenticity of ours and other's values — and how they guide us when it matters most.

British Jews are not responsible for events in the Middle East, yet they are being shouted at, blamed, and attacked in the streets of their own country simply for being Jewish. That is not activism — it is persecution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This tragedy must mark a high-water line in intolerance. The challenge before us is not political but moral and human. Let this be the moment when Britain reasserts that antisemitism, from any direction, is intolerable — and that being accessory to those who join causes in order to trade in tropes and hatred is never excusable.