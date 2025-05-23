Opinion: Foster carers deserve recognition, respect, and real support
As the MP for Derbyshire Dales and a passionate advocate for fostering, I am proud to join many across the country in recognising the quiet strength of foster carers during Foster Care Fortnight. It is a moment to reflect, celebrate, and renew our efforts to ensure that those who open their homes and hearts to children in need receive the recognition, support, and resources they deserve.
That’s why I was pleased to sign an Early Day Motion in Parliament this month, recognising the remarkable contribution of foster carers and calling for a dedicated national foster care strategy. We need a clear, coordinated effort to recruit more foster carers and to ensure that every child is placed in the right home the first time. We must also commit to supporting both local authorities and independent foster carers with the training, funding and professional respect they need to provide the best possible care.
John Whitby MP
Foster carers are not babysitters. They are trauma-informed professionals, emotional lifelines, and often the most consistent adults in a child’s life. Their work goes well beyond caregiving. It is about healing, stabilising, and empowering children to rebuild trust in the world. These things are needed now, more than ever before.
In Derbyshire Dales, I’ve had the privilege of speaking directly with foster carers who have shared the joys and challenges of the role. They have told me how deeply rewarding it is, but also how demanding, emotionally and financially. Too often, they feel overlooked and under-supported. We must do better.
As a foster carer myself, I know first-hand that this is more than a policy area. It is a lived reality. I’ve seen the power of a safe home, the difference routine and reassurance can make, and the strength it takes to support a child through difficult times. These experiences inform my work in Parliament and drive my belief that every child deserves a stable, loving home. And, to ensure this, every foster carer deserves the full backing of their government.