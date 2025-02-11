Letters: We've been waiting a long time for a Brimington bypass

I totally agree with S R Payne (Derbyshire Times letters, February 6) that someone should get their finger out and build the Brimington bypass.

However, don't anyone hold their breath. In the mid-1950s (yes, 70 years ago), my late father, a Staveley councillor, brought a booklet home from the latest council meeting which contained a plan for said bypass, at a cost of £1.5m all in. I'm now 85, and I won't see it built. Richard Madin Buxton

