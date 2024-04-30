Letter: Yet again it is the most vulnerable in society that feel the effects of cuts

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On 18 April, for example, you ran a story under the headline “Ten children’s centres facing axe by council.”

Reading these reports, I assumed that Derbyshire County Council was doing its best to maintain these services.However, it appears that since 2019, whilst the council has received around £17.5 million of capital funding from the Department of Education for additional special school places, it has only spent a paltry £1.5 million. That means that £16 million or 91 per cent of the budget it has received is sat in the council’s coffers.Yet again it is the most vulnerable in society that feel the effects of cuts to frontline services.I believe this situation is made worse by the Derbyshire County Council’s failure to make good use of the funds it has been given.

Ed Runham

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Yet again it is the most vulnerable in society that feel the effects of cuts to frontline services", says a reader this week.

Two Dales

A message from the Editor:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.