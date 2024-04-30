Letter: Yet again it is the most vulnerable in society that feel the effects of cuts
On 18 April, for example, you ran a story under the headline “Ten children’s centres facing axe by council.”
Reading these reports, I assumed that Derbyshire County Council was doing its best to maintain these services.However, it appears that since 2019, whilst the council has received around £17.5 million of capital funding from the Department of Education for additional special school places, it has only spent a paltry £1.5 million. That means that £16 million or 91 per cent of the budget it has received is sat in the council’s coffers.Yet again it is the most vulnerable in society that feel the effects of cuts to frontline services.I believe this situation is made worse by the Derbyshire County Council’s failure to make good use of the funds it has been given.
Ed Runham
Two Dales
