Letter: Visual beauty really does matter and the authorities should be more sensitive to it

What is not is that the inflicted ugliness on the environment of multi-coloured road surfaces and over-large markings is an eyesore!

Visual beauty does matter and the authorities should be more sensitive to it.

This is council-sponsored graffiti on a large scale. A once-pleasant road has been trashed visually by these ill-considered alterations.

A letter this week looks at cycle lanes in the area.

Mike Pindar

Derbyshire

