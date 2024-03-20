Letter: Visual beauty really does matter and the authorities should be more sensitive to it
What is not is that the inflicted ugliness on the environment of multi-coloured road surfaces and over-large markings is an eyesore!
Visual beauty does matter and the authorities should be more sensitive to it.
This is council-sponsored graffiti on a large scale. A once-pleasant road has been trashed visually by these ill-considered alterations.
Mike Pindar
Derbyshire
