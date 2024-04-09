I’m 71 and have very happy memories of Matlock and Hall Leys Park, and especially of the paddling pool.I was taken there as a child and as a parent, took my son and daughter there too.I’ve spent many a happy hour in the park as a child and then as a parent.We’d spend a few hours in the park and then go for something to eat – usually the fish and chip shop/restaurant on Causeway Lane.The removal of the paddling pool would be a sad loss for the park and town itself. It’s lovely on a sunny day to see children enjoying themselves there.I used to be a unit helper, I was Barn Owl, at 1st and 2nd Brampton Brownies. We often had pack holiday weekends at Pax Tor near Darley Dale. On the Saturday we’d get the bus to Hall Leys Park, where we’d have a picnic and then go to the play area and paddling pool. The Brownies always enjoyed it.