Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The process means I email my surgery at 8am if I have any medical query.This then goes to a GP to evaluate either a face-to-face appointment and/or telephone call.I have various health issues and had to have two face-to-face appointments recently in one week. Compare this system to a friend of mine’s surgery, where you have to still call on the telephone, wait to be put through, then receptionists deal with medical enquiries to determine if you warrant a GP appointment, which I do not agree with as they are not medically trained.Triaging appointments means a trained and qualified medical professional with access to records can best determine what is required for every patient.

O. Stanbrook

Chesterfield

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Triaging appointments means a trained and qualified medical professional with access to records can best determine what is required for every patient."

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.