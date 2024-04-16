Letter: Triaging appointments at GP surgery in Chesterfield has worked very well
The process means I email my surgery at 8am if I have any medical query.This then goes to a GP to evaluate either a face-to-face appointment and/or telephone call.I have various health issues and had to have two face-to-face appointments recently in one week. Compare this system to a friend of mine’s surgery, where you have to still call on the telephone, wait to be put through, then receptionists deal with medical enquiries to determine if you warrant a GP appointment, which I do not agree with as they are not medically trained.Triaging appointments means a trained and qualified medical professional with access to records can best determine what is required for every patient.
O. Stanbrook
Chesterfield
