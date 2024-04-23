Letter: Time has come to stop using these sprays on our parks
and live on Freeview channel 276
I would rather have weeds than have to keep avoiding areas where these sprays are used in our parks. Tapton Park is just one example where the council regularly uses what I feel are toxic sprays around lamp posts and borders. These are areas where the public, young çhildren and dogs frequent.I know people have complained about this previously. It's about time the council stopped ignoring our health and safety.
J. Morris
Tapton
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.
In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.
Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.
With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.
Thank you
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.