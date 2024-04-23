Watch more of our videos on Shots!

I would rather have weeds than have to keep avoiding areas where these sprays are used in our parks. Tapton Park is just one example where the council regularly uses what I feel are toxic sprays around lamp posts and borders. These are areas where the public, young çhildren and dogs frequent.I know people have complained about this previously. It's about time the council stopped ignoring our health and safety.

J. Morris

Tapton

A reader writes a letter about what exactly is being sprayed on parks in the area.

