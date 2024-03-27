Letter: This a great place to live but does our council still see it that way?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Firstly, I would like to thank you for the Opinion and Champions articles.

I too see that Chesterfield is a great place to live. We moved to Chesterfield, living in Spital since in 1977.

We both worked and brought up our children here. I still live in Spital.

However, it seems to me that our council does not see it my way. They are looking at saving peanuts in their great haste to save money.

Toilets are not public so they can close them at a whim. That’s fine, but what are the effects of that?

Regarding Revolution House, why is it only open 23 days a year? What is wrong with having it open more? There were 73 people per day last year, if their figures are correct. That’s a fair few making their way to Old Whitt.If it is closed over a period of time, how safe will it be and who will look after it? There’s the rub – how can anyone visit it more when we no longer have a tourist information to advertise it?

All the people using this building need it or they would not go.

Our council tax goes up each year, I do understand why. However can I deduct £40 off my new council tax for not using the green bin? The new council tax is an increase on last year’s in which we did pay for this service, so I see that if you decide to pay the £40 you are paying twice.

What is wrong with spending money to enhance our streets in flowers? Flowers in bloom around our town cheer me up.

We have, I believe, a Labour council in charge and there’s another rub. Remember, the Labour Party is for the people. If they cut funding to the Citizens Advice Centre, Derbyshire Law Centre, Derbyshire Unemployment Centre, then they will have to close.

What happens to the hundreds of people who come into town to use these services? Where can they go when they need help with housing, paying the council tax and benefits or anything more? The council has nothing to offer or help them.

Adrian Mather