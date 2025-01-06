Letter: These broken promises have put our retirement on hold

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Having expected to retire with a state pension at age 60, I was pretty appalled to receive a letter from the Government when I was 58 saying my retirement age would be 66.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I had just two years to somehow compensate for the £50,000 worth of pension which I would no longer receive, which was impossible so the comfortable retirement which I was anticipating was put on hold for six years. I have done some part-time work in the interim to help out but my standard of living was certainly not as I'd hoped. The Government's broken promises to compensate me have now come to nothing.

Mrs M Robinson

By email

"I had just two years to somehow compensate for the £50,000 worth of pension which I would no longer receive", says a reader.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.

Thank you