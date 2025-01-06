Letter: These broken promises have put our retirement on hold
I had just two years to somehow compensate for the £50,000 worth of pension which I would no longer receive, which was impossible so the comfortable retirement which I was anticipating was put on hold for six years. I have done some part-time work in the interim to help out but my standard of living was certainly not as I'd hoped. The Government's broken promises to compensate me have now come to nothing.
Mrs M Robinson
By email
