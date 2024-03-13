Letter: The whole concept of levelling up seems to be a failure by the Government

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Just look at where the money has been spent in Chesterfield, like refurbishment of the museum and Pomegranate Theatre. They’re hardly big business money spinners.

The idea of throwing millions of taxpayers’ cash to local councils, and assuming they have innovation and business acumen to use the money wisely, is a stupid idea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New strategies to increase local area business, jobs and economies should be a priority for the Government.Lowering taxes to encourage new business would be a start, instead of allocation of millions of pounds to councils who clearly haven’t a clue as to where best to spend or invest it!

"The idea of throwing millions of taxpayers’ cash to local councils, and assuming they have innovation and business acumen to use the money wisely, is a stupid idea", says a reader about levelling up.

R. Johnson

Chesterfield

Message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this. I also have an important request to make of you.