Letter: The whole concept of levelling up seems to be a failure by the Government
Just look at where the money has been spent in Chesterfield, like refurbishment of the museum and Pomegranate Theatre. They’re hardly big business money spinners.
The idea of throwing millions of taxpayers’ cash to local councils, and assuming they have innovation and business acumen to use the money wisely, is a stupid idea.
New strategies to increase local area business, jobs and economies should be a priority for the Government.Lowering taxes to encourage new business would be a start, instead of allocation of millions of pounds to councils who clearly haven’t a clue as to where best to spend or invest it!
R. Johnson
Chesterfield
