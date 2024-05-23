Letter: Surface of the moon? No it's a pothole riddled road in our area

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The first of these photographs could be the moon's surface but is actually a close-up of the road surface at the Arkwright Town roundabout last week.

Pull out to the whole picture to see the dreadful road surface that you have to manouevre round on your way to Bolsover. No money to repair potholes? But it seems there is plenty to create a massive white elephant cycle lane between Storrs Road and Holymoorside on Brampton.Anybody interested? Just saying!

John Tuck

Calow

