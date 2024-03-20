Letter: Rise of e-scooters on roads in Chesterfield in an increasing concern

E-scooters are still illegal on roads and pavements and should only be used on private property, not public.Derbyshire Police need to step up and confiscate them before someone gets seriously injured on our roads and pavements or worse.This last week I have seen many more e-scooters locally ridden in public areas near the town centre than ever, which needs to be stopped before it gets out of hand. My 15-year-old son asked me for an e-scooter before last Christmas and my answer was absolutely not. Keeping him safe and legal is my priority.