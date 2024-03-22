Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An important responsibility which some dog owners seem to lack is respect for others, and smaller dogs in particular, if their dogs are not on leads.Smaller dogs, no matter how confident, can more easily get injured, even by friendly larger dogs in play.Most dog owners will believe their friendly dogs are no threat, but when their owners are not within any controlling distance, they are out of control.Please respect smaller dogs and think out of the box.Let everyone enjoy their walks in peaceful calm please.

J. Morris

Chesterfield

A letter writer looks at the problems of taking smaller dogs for a walk.

