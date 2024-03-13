Letter: Our country simply cannot endure more years of Tory economic failure

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The reality is somewhat different. The United Kingdom went into recession in 2023 and the per capita growth fell for an unprecedented seven consecutive quarters.The OBR forecasts that debt will continue to rise for the next four years. Real wages will not return to 2008 levels until 2026.Taxes are the highest since 1948 with the average household facing an extra £3,900 pa.

The Resolution Foundation says that tax cuts announced in the budget will require £19 billion of tax rises and £19 billion of cuts to public services after the next election.Public services are already on their knees after the Tory austerity years, this would hit non ring-fenced departments such as justice and local government especially hard.Experts agree these are simply undeliverable. And yet Hunt talks of abolishing NI altogether, which would blow a £45 billion hole in the public finances.Remember Liz Truss anyone? If you have a mortgage then you certainly will.

Polling shows that twice as many people in the country believe that taxes are rising not falling and that a substantial majority, including Tory voters, prioritise public services over tax cuts.

Our country simply cannot endure more years of Tory economic failure.It is time for a change.

Jane Barrett