Letter: No-one should be telling us what we can do with our own bodies

The Government is bringing in legislation that kids today will never be able to smoke. I respect anyone’s right to smoke, no-one should be telling us what we can do with our own bodies.

We make our own choices in life, no-one ever has the right to dictate to us.

I feel it’s a serious own goal by Rishi Sunak and for Labour too, who also backed the bill.

A letter from a reader this week looks at the issue of a smoking ban.

Jayne Grayson

By email

A message from the Editor:

