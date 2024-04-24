Letter: My filthy and leaf-covered drive is a reflection of nearby dirty streets in our town

I am sick and tired of having to sweep off dirty wet leaves and litter, blown down my street and on to my drive.
By M Gilling
Published 25th Apr 2024, 00:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The task wouldn't be so relentless if my street was regularly cleaned and all autumn leaves removed months ago.My filthy drive is a reflection of nearby filthy streets and, as a council tax payer. I expect better services.

I can hear some sticking up for Chesterfield Borough Council over this, and blaming central government for a lack of funding, but it was OUR council who "chose" to pay themselves £2.5 million in bonuses last year, THE largest by any local authority, plus increase councillors wages.All that was nothing to do with central government.

M Gilling

A letter this week is about drives and roads in Chesterfield that are covering dirty leaves.A letter this week is about drives and roads in Chesterfield that are covering dirty leaves.
A letter this week is about drives and roads in Chesterfield that are covering dirty leaves.

Chesterfield

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Related topics:Chesterfield Borough Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.