Letter: My filthy and leaf-covered drive is a reflection of nearby dirty streets in our town
The task wouldn't be so relentless if my street was regularly cleaned and all autumn leaves removed months ago.My filthy drive is a reflection of nearby filthy streets and, as a council tax payer. I expect better services.
I can hear some sticking up for Chesterfield Borough Council over this, and blaming central government for a lack of funding, but it was OUR council who "chose" to pay themselves £2.5 million in bonuses last year, THE largest by any local authority, plus increase councillors wages.All that was nothing to do with central government.
M Gilling
Chesterfield
