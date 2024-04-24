Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The task wouldn't be so relentless if my street was regularly cleaned and all autumn leaves removed months ago.My filthy drive is a reflection of nearby filthy streets and, as a council tax payer. I expect better services.

I can hear some sticking up for Chesterfield Borough Council over this, and blaming central government for a lack of funding, but it was OUR council who "chose" to pay themselves £2.5 million in bonuses last year, THE largest by any local authority, plus increase councillors wages.All that was nothing to do with central government.

M Gilling

A letter this week is about drives and roads in Chesterfield that are covering dirty leaves.

Chesterfield

