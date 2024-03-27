Letter: Motor Fest attracted massive amounts of people so let's see it return to town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With little town business and relentless loss of trade, wouldn’t it make sense to have an event which proved to be a real money spinner.I would like to know why Chesterfield Borough Council opposed it, especially as Motor Fest attracted massive amounts of people. It was so great for local trade, and also for the thousands it makes in parking fees! A proven money-making event, and yet local council can’t seem to grasp its popularity.They really are disconnected from what locals want, and what can boost our local economy. This is hardly rocket science!

P. Stewart

Chesterfield

"I would like to know why Chesterfield Borough Council opposed it, especially as Motor Fest attracted massive amounts of people", says a reader.

