Letter: Monarchy have so many things handed to them on a plate that we struggle to secure

I have been referred to the Royal Hospital Dermatology Department due to a skin complaint.

I have an itch which occurs on different parts of my body. It is an intensive itch which requires my wife to apply cream to the parts of my body which I cannot reach.I contacted the dermatology department, only to be told that there is a 16-month waiting list. This means another 16 months of suffering this intensive itch.If I was a member of the monarchy, I would be dealt with straight away with no waiting.There are people in a much worse position than myself who are suffering much more serious illnesses but who are nevertheless on long waiting lists.I do not blame the NHS for this but the chronic underfunding by both Tory and Labour administrations.I can hear the howling now, claiming they have put millions of pounds into the NHS. This may be true but it is where that "funding" ended up that counts.Apart from the millions of pounds in the monarchy's bank accounts, what is the difference between us and them?We all need a roof over our heads, clothes on our backs, access to healthcare and an appropriate access to healthy food.We have to struggle to secure these things while theirs is handed to them on a plate.