Letter: Life in employment today is very demanding
Paul talks about latch-door kids and the crossover time they get with parents due to changeable work patterns.It is regrettable children have to fend for themselves, but demands of employment dictate times available that are needed to generate quality family time.My mother was home when I was a child of the 50s and I never knew an empty house on my return from school. Life in employment today is very demanding, but it is what we have created as a materialistic society.I reap the rewards of pensions earned from satisfying workloads that gave regular hours of employment and quality time at home. I feel very fortunate. It is a wonderful world that for some offers quality of life. However for many it is stressful and creates health issues.
Alan Armstrong
Staveley
