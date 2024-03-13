Letter: Key decisions should not be overturned by unelected House of Lords
Another nice little earner for them, on top of their taxpayer’s pension. The House of Lords wants doing away with.As regards political decisions regarding this country, none of them have been elected to be there and decisions that have been passed and voted on should not be overturned by an unelected group.We do not need them so it’s time to get rid of them.
Alan Warner
Denby Village
