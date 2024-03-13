Letter: Key decisions should not be overturned by unelected House of Lords

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Another nice little earner for them, on top of their taxpayer’s pension. The House of Lords wants doing away with.As regards political decisions regarding this country, none of them have been elected to be there and decisions that have been passed and voted on should not be overturned by an unelected group.We do not need them so it’s time to get rid of them.

Alan Warner

Denby Village

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A letter writer this week is not a fan of the House of Lords and wants to see the end of it.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers, we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.