Letter: It's time someone on the council put our roads back into shape

Apparently there is an online site where you can report your pothole-ridden street in the hopes the council will act.I personally don't understand why they need such a site when literally dozens of council vehicles are using the roads on a daily basis.Council dustbin lorries, council tradesmen doing repairs in homes, plus other vehicles on council business all travel the highways and byways so surely these people can (and should) report back as to how bad the roads are.

I noticed a sign that has gone up in our village it reads:

"Traffic calming scheme please watch your speed". This sign should be replaced with a sign that says: "Traffic calming – potholes: we dare you to speed".

"It's time someone on the council got their finger out and started putting the roads back into shape".

The only thing the council has plenty of, and has in extraordinary abundance, is excuses, not just for the roads but just about everything. They are legends in their own minds. It's time someone on the council got their finger out and started putting the roads back into shape. After all it's not rocket science!

Mr H (full name supplied)

Derbyshire

