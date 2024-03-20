Letter: It’s great we can talk about the menopause but sometimes less is more

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

I have brain fog, hot and cold sweats and I lose my temper and the mood swings as well, though my husband says I have had those symptoms for the last 33 years and he can’t tell the difference. He may be right.

I get we are all different, I am doing OK, thank goodness, but when can we turn on the TV or radio and not have to listen to more stories on the menopause?

It’s great we can talk about it and we should, however, sometimes less is more.

Jayne Grayson

By email

