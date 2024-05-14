Letter: It's an absolute joy seeing so many children enjoying this new play area
It's an absolute joy seeing so many children enjoying it, and so many smiling faces!There are less parking spaces available adjacent to the park now, when I take the dog there, but seeing a play area being so well enjoyed by far makes up for it.
H. Norman
Chesterfield
