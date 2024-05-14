Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Credit where it’s due, well done to Chesterfield Borough Council for getting a brand new play area done on Tapton Park.

It's an absolute joy seeing so many children enjoying it, and so many smiling faces!There are less parking spaces available adjacent to the park now, when I take the dog there, but seeing a play area being so well enjoyed by far makes up for it.

H. Norman

Chesterfield

