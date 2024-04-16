Letter: It's about time these parent toddler parking bays were used by blue badge holders too

"These parent toddler bays should allowed to be used, even temporarily, by blue badge holders", says a reader.

The situation remains the same, as my picture shows.The blue badge bays near Asda Living are non-existent yet there are many empty parent toddler bays.At the time of writing this, the blue badge bays are still sealed off as work continues on the B&M store since the floodsWhilst I appreciate the work needs to be done and nearby bays have to be sealed for safety, these parent toddler bays should allowed to be used, even temporarily, by blue badge holders, as the reason we are issued with these blue badges is due to many impairments.Every person issued a fine over the past few months should have the decision reversed immediately as the ‘private’ company offered no alternative parking right outside the doors of these retail outlets.I feel this should be pursued on behalf of all who have received – and will continue to receive – extortionate fines?

J K (full name and address supplied)

Chesterfield

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.