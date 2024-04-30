Letter: It is imperative that action is taken now before empty shops outnumber those still in use

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This is because I am a member of the National Pensioners’ Convention (NPC, Chesterfield branch) and as a group we are non-party political and we want them to be aware of our requirements.Politicians at the national level have also been made aware of the NPC's national needs too.

We wait to see if their manifestos match up to those needs.

I presented Ben Flook, Conservative candidate, with a copy of the Derbyshire Times of August 3, 2023, about the land train for Chesterfield to help especially older/more infirm move around the town, to get to Ravenside, the town hall, and the old centre and help revitalise our town.As I walk through the town, it is even more imperative that action is taken now before empty shops outnumber those still in use.I was heartened by him thinking this is 'a brilliant idea'. He added that there is £20million of unspent government money handed to the borough that could be used.I was led to believe that a feasibility study of sorts should have been presented by the council at the end of last year and we have heard nothing.

The money was for levelling up: we need this spent before the next general election.

Adrian Rimington

Chesterfield

