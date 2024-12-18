Letter: I'm so grateful to ambulance staff for the recent help I received

We hear a lot about ambulance difficulties these days, but recently I had to call for very urgent help and the ambulance arrived in less than 15 minutes.

The paramedics were so helpful and efficient. With all the NHS troubles these days, it is nice to find that the system is working well and I am so grateful to them.

John Chambers

Baslow

A reader has sent in a letter of praise to ambulance staff.

