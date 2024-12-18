Letter: I'm so grateful to ambulance staff for the recent help I received

By John Chambers
Published 18th Dec 2024, 16:41 BST
We hear a lot about ambulance difficulties these days, but recently I had to call for very urgent help and the ambulance arrived in less than 15 minutes.

The paramedics were so helpful and efficient. With all the NHS troubles these days, it is nice to find that the system is working well and I am so grateful to them.

John Chambers

Baslow

A reader has sent in a letter of praise to ambulance staff.placeholder image
A reader has sent in a letter of praise to ambulance staff.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

Related topics:NHS

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice