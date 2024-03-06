Letter: I think we can all agree we need no more Prime Ministers that went to Eton
Our son sat exams for private school and got offered a place but when push came to shove he decided he didn’t want to go.
To be truthful, I was relieved as I am not a big fan of them – the state schools should be as good as private schools, not second best.
However, I think we could all agree we need no more Prime Ministers that went to Eton.
Jayne Grayson
By email
