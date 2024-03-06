Letter: I think we can all agree we need no more Prime Ministers that went to Eton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Our son sat exams for private school and got offered a place but when push came to shove he decided he didn’t want to go.

To be truthful, I was relieved as I am not a big fan of them – the state schools should be as good as private schools, not second best.

However, I think we could all agree we need no more Prime Ministers that went to Eton.

Jayne Grayson

By email

