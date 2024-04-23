Letter: I am appalled that the Prime Minister is once again targeting disabled people

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Before my serious health diagnosis, I had worked really hard, for over 35 years, sometimes seven days a week, and paid a lot of tax.I am appalled that the Prime Minister is once again targeting disabled people, making it more difficult to receive support payments such as Personal Independence Payments (PIPs).He announced our benefits system should not be "one size fits all", but by saying that he completely ignores the complexity of every disabled person having to claim benefits to support them.

We are most certainly not scroungers!

I understand how fit and able hard-working people paying taxes are appalled by the benefits bill costing billions, but in defence I would like to point out that the current application system for PIPs is already rigorous. Once again the Government is targeting people like myself who, after paying years of tax, now require support.Is it any wonder disability groups like Scope and Mind are totally opposing the proposed changes?

E. Summers

Chesterfield

